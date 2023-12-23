Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.33 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.