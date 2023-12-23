Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.34 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $208,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 251.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

