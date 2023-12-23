KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KEY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,836,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,216,358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 413,562 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

