Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $120.21 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

