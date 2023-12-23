Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

