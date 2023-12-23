Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $3.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of KOD opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.