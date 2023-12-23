KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.07% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

