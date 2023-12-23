Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

