Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Activity at RxSight

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,150.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $90,150.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,720 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RXST opened at $39.64 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.07.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXST

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.