Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after acquiring an additional 542,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $17.66 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

