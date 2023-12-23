Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,674,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 152,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 5,976.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Performant Financial by 362.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 789,818 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $224.49 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Performant Financial

About Performant Financial

(Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.