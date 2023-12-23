Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $422,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duolingo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.41 and a beta of 0.75. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,222.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,725 shares of company stock worth $75,352,140. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

