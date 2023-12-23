Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $471,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

NYSE FTAI opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.82. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

