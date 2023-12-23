Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth $34,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth about $17,345,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after acquiring an additional 711,695 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,478.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,478.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,846 shares of company stock worth $3,885,205. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $23.68 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.27 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

