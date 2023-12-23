Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 14,352 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $30,229,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

