Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 8,492 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after buying an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200,222 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,857.71 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

