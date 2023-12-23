Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $735,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

