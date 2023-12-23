Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.14.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

