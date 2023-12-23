loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 220,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 392,257 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

loanDepot Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,900.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,207 shares of company stock worth $75,723 and sold 111,833 shares worth $292,786. Company insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

