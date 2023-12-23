Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $394.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

