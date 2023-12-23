Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$127,503.33. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$22.73 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.62.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.575495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

