Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 46.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 134,115 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 59.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

