Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

