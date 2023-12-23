Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

MMC stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

