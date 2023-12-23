Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after acquiring an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Masonite International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

