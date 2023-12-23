Mayport LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mayport LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

