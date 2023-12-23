McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $258.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.52 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

