McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $480.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 13.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,974,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $454.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.63. McKesson has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

