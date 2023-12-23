McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

