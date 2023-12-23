McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
