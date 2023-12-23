MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 261.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 84,622 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

