Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

