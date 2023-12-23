Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Head-To-Head Survey

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) and Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -158.75% -111.66% -28.88% Mesa Laboratories -0.34% 8.17% 4.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Senseonics and Mesa Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mesa Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Senseonics currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Senseonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Senseonics is more favorable than Mesa Laboratories.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Mesa Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $16.39 million 19.34 $142.12 million ($0.09) -6.67 Mesa Laboratories $213.69 million 2.65 $930,000.00 ($0.14) -750.57

Senseonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesa Laboratories. Mesa Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senseonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Senseonics beats Mesa Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions. The Clinical Genomics segment develops, manufactures, and sells genetic analysis tools that include MassARRAY system and consumables, including chips, panels, and chemical reagent solutions used by clinical labs to perform genomic clinical testing in various therapeutic areas, such as screenings for hereditary diseases, pharmacogenetics, and oncology related applications. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. This segment also provides testing and laboratory services primarily to the dental industry. The Biopharmaceutical Development segment develops, manufactures, and sells automated systems for protein analysis and peptide synthesis solutions. This segment's solutions include protein analysis comprising analysis equipment, CDs, kits, and buffers; and peptide synthesizers that enable customers to automate chemical synthesis of peptides that are used in the creation of peptide therapies, biomaterials, cosmetics, and general research. The Calibration Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets quality control products to measure or calibrate temperature, pressure, pH, and humidity for health and safety purposes in the hospital, medical device manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and various laboratory environments. This segment's products include continuous monitoring systems, dialysate meters and consumables, data loggers, gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment, and torque testing systems. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

