Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.50. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

