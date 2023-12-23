Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

