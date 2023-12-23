Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $357.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

