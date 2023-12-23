M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 231.67 ($2.93).

Several equities analysts have commented on MNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

M&G stock opened at GBX 223.70 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.78, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.35 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.87.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

