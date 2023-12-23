MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $40,096.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

