Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

