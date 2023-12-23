Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.35)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.62). The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

