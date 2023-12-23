MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.75 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.160 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.00 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 63.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.