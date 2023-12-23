MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.0 million-$930.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.6 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.160 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

