Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

