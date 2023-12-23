Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stake Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129,293 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $9,352,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.