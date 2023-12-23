Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

PZZA stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

