Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.55. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $1,078,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,089.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock worth $31,709,816. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

