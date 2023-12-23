Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

ANET opened at $238.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.