Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 144 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,630,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after purchasing an additional 114,264 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

ATO opened at $114.91 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

