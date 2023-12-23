Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

