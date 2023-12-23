Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,253 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.